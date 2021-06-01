Police confirm deaths in Capitol riots
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 1/07/21, 12:22 am
Four people died as rioters invaded the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Washington police Chief Robert Contee said. One woman was shot by Capitol Police, and three others had medical emergencies amid the chaos. Media reports identified the slain woman as Ashli Babbitt, a supporter of President Donald Trump and an Air Force veteran from Southern California.
Lawmakers had convened Wednesday to certify the results of the Electoral College vote but had to evacuate the House and Senate as a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump overwhelmed Capitol Police and forced an hourslong lockdown. While legislators and staffers barricaded themselves in offices, the rioters took over the presiding officer’s chair in the Senate and roamed the halls pounding on doors. They posed mockingly for photos in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. The National Guard deployed to reinforce police, and they drove out the protesters and secured the Capitol so congressional proceedings could resume.
What sparked the protests? In December, Trump called for his supporters to rally in Washington the day that Congress certified the Electoral College count. He spoke to participants outside the White House on Wednesday, saying, “We will never give up, we will never concede. … Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore.” He said it was up to him and his supporters “to confront this egregious assault on our democracy.” He encouraged them to march to the Capitol without specifically telling them to break inside.
How did Trump respond? As the confrontation unfolded, lawmakers asked the president to tell the protesters to relent. “I know how you feel, but go home, and go home in peace,” Trump said in a video message posted to Twitter. He later tweeted, “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.” Twitter deleted both of those tweets and locked the president’s account for 12 hours, saying he violated the platform’s “civic integrity policy.”
Is the city safe now? Washington police said they arrested 15 people on charges related to the unrest and 30 more for violating a 6 p.m. curfew. They recovered two pipe bombs, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee. Police also found a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun and Molotov cocktail on Capitol grounds.
Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. She is a Patrick Henry College and World Journalism Institute graduate. Rachel resides with her husband in Wheaton, Ill.
Comments
TIM MILLERPosted: Wed, 01/06/2021 03:10 pm
LAW AND ORDER!
Steve SoCalPosted: Wed, 01/06/2021 03:54 pm
Just like the leftist mobs this last summer, these right-wing protesters are being whipped up and used by deceptive and selfish people who are pushing for power and influence for their own egos and agendas. I still believe that the vast majority of Americans are reasonable, care about actual issues of importance, and will ultimately be able to see the lies of the extremists.
TIM MILLERPosted: Wed, 01/06/2021 04:13 pm
I agree with you. But I think this is the end of the Trump era in the GOP. It wouldn't have been possible without reasonable people like Jeff Sessions, Mike Pence, Bill Barr, etc., standing with him. In the future, it's only going to be the Steve Bannon and Ted Cruz types.
GCPosted: Wed, 01/06/2021 05:03 pm
Tim Miller, I hope and pray that you are right about it being the end of the Trump era. I see too many of my own friends and family, as well as commenters here, who seem to be entrenched in Trumpism. In their fear of "losing our country," they have shot it in the heart.
BECKY KEMPFPosted: Wed, 01/06/2021 07:34 pm
"He encouraged them to march to the Capitol without specifically telling them to break inside." Now why in the world would you included a sentence like that in this report. It makes it sound like he was "kind of telling them to break inside but not really." Did President Trump actually say something like that. If so, report his actual words please.
I have also heard from a friend of friend who was there and claims that huge gathering was extremely peaceful and that he doesn't know what happened later at the actual Capital Building but he didn't believe they were true Trump supporters... and, of course, the media is only going to focus on that part of it.