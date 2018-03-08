Police close investigation into Las Vegas shooting

Law enforcement officials in Las Vegas announced Friday that they have closed their investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, but they could not explain what drove a gunman to unleash a hail of gunfire from a hotel room that killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more. An extensive investigation found no evidence of a conspiracy or a second gunman. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Stephen Paddock was “an unremarkable man” who showed signs of a troubled mind leading up to the Oct. 1 shooting into a concert crowd of 22,000 people. Paddock, a reclusive, high-stakes gambler, spent about $1.5 million in the two years before the shooting, including $600,000 paid to casinos and $95,000 in firearms-related purchases, but he still had $530,000 in various bank accounts.

Officials have said the attack had no link to international terrorism, but hotel owner MGM Resorts International wants federal courts to qualify the shooting as an act of terrorism under a 2001 statute, which would relieve the company of liability to survivors or families of slain victims.