Police bullet killed supermarket employee

A police bullet killed the supermarket worker who died in a gunbattle at a Los Angeles Trader Joe’s on Saturday, Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday. Melyda Corado, 27, was leaving the store Saturday as the suspect, Gene Evin Atkins, 28, was entering the building after firing two rounds at police officers pursuing him. The two officers each fired back, and one of their rounds went through one of Corado’s arms and into her body. In deciding whether to open fire, the officers had to consider whether the suspect, who police believed had already shot his grandmother and abducted his girlfriend, would become an active shooter in a market crowded with weekend shoppers, Moore said. “That is the worst, worst decision that any officer ever wishes to have to make,” the chief said. The suspect took hostages in the crowded supermarket before surrendering to police hours later. Atkins is scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday on numerous charges.