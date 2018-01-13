Playing Trump in the primaries

This year’s Republican primary candidates are using President Donald Trump as their yardstick, emulating or even surpassing his rhetoric, with varying degrees of success. But it’s not clear whether having a slate of mini-Trumps on ballots nationwide will help Republicans in November’s midterm elections.

In Ohio, Trump-backed Rep. Jim Renacci won his Republican U.S. Senate primary. In California, where early voting has already begun, a neo-Nazi and Trump supporter leads the field of GOP candidates lined up to challenge Democratic incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein, according to one recent poll.

But in Pennsylvania’s special election for a congressional seat, Republican Rick Saccone ran as “more Trump than Trump”—and lost. In West Virginia, Trump abandoned U.S. Senate candidate and former coal mine CEO Don Blankenship, who served prison time for violating mine safety standards and causing the death of 29 miners. Blankenship’s response? “I am Trumpier than Trump, and this morning proves it.” Despite his presidential devotion, Blankenship lost his primary Tuesday.

Indiana’s Republican U.S. Senate candidates—two of whom currently serve in the U.S. House—were all eager to appear the most loyal to the president during their campaigns. Rep. Luke Messer nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize days before the Indiana primary. Rep. Todd Rokita quipped during a recent debate in Fort Wayne, “When I talk to the president, we’re not talking about yard signs. He knows I have his back.”

In the race to cozy up to Trump, commentators and journalists agreed Messer and Rokita failed to distinguish the differences between them. And that hurt them in the voting booth.

Mike Braun, the eventual primary winner, coasted to victory with the help of a TV ad in which he showed potential voters cardboard cutouts of the two House members. Nobody featured in the spot could tell the two congressmen apart. Braun, a self-funded businessman and former state representative who refused to wear a suit on the campaign trail, won by 11 points.

Although Trump carried Indiana by 19 points in the 2016 general election and still polls 20 points ahead statewide, he won only 53 percent of the primary vote in 2016—meaning 47 percent of Hoosier primary voters chose a different Republican, when given the chance.

“All these guys are trying to be Trump clones,” attorney and political commentator Abdul-Hakim Shabazz said. “People can spot a fake. I have a lot of Trump die-hards in my circles who find it patronizing.”

Indiana state Rep. Matt Lehman, the Republican majority floor leader, agreed.

“People may like Donald Trump, but they don’t want me to be Donald Trump,” he said. “They want me to be Matt Lehman.”