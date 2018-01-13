Playing Trump in the primaries

Trump’s revolving door
According to historians, President Donald Trump has an unprecedented turnover rate, both for his Cabinet and the White House staff. The personnel changes are so unprecedented, in fact, it’s hard to predict the effect they will have on long-term policy.
The first two years of any administration typically include a good deal of staff turnover as a president settles into his role and staff are sifted out for various reasons. But Trump has taken an entirely different approach.
Taylor Stoermer, a historian and lecturer at Johns Hopkins University, said the president acts as his own chief of staff. Unlike former President Bill Clinton, for whom chief of staff John Podesta made the perfect manager and counterpart, Trump eschews anyone who tries to act as a buffer. He publicly contradicts those who work for him. He allows key adviser roles, like the White House communications director, to go unfilled for long periods of time.
The result: extraordinarily high burnout rates. Kathryn Dunn Tenpas, a researcher with the Brookings Institute who has studied turnover and other White House staff statistics, found more turnover for senior-level positions during Trump’s first year in office than for any other president dating back to Ronald Reagan. Former President Barack Obama’s turnover rate for his first year came in at just 9 percent. Trump’s rate topped 34 percent.
Tenpas has tracked White House staff statistics since the late 1990s. She now runs a comprehensive, continually updated online tracker of staff departures and vacancies through the Brookings Institute. Tenpas finds the vacancy at the Office of National Drug Control Policy most worrisome. (The agency made news last year when Trump appointed a 24-year-old to a top position.) The president finally nominated acting Director Richard Baum in January, but the Senate has yet to confirm him. Meanwhile, first lady Melania Trump just announced the opioid crisis as a major pillar of her platform.
Kate Andersen Brower, who has authored three books on White House roles, compared the chaos in the Trump White House to Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre,” a firing debacle that accelerated the Watergate scandal, and to Jimmy Carter asking half his Cabinet to resign during the oil crisis.
“Frankly, it never looks good for presidents to fire staff … because it makes them look indecisive and petty,” Brower told me. “A president should appear loyal to his top aides. Otherwise, they look like they’re second-guessing their own decisions, and that is never good.”
Stoermer and Tenpas both noted that as a businessman, Trump thinks government is bloated anyway. They suggested he may think leaving vacancies open will shrink agencies and cut waste.
“But he doesn’t realize that he still needs to fill the top positions,” Tenpas said. “The fallout from turnover is very similar to what you see in the private sector—when someone leaves, others have to shoulder a higher burden. It means you have to interview and hire. By having all these people leaving, you’re basically undermining your agenda.” —L.F.