Playing to families

On the shelves
A tell-all by a former protégé of President Donald Trump will come out on Aug. 14, publisher Gallery Books has announced. Unhinged is by Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former contestant on Trump’s reality show The Apprentice who then served in the White House in the administration’s early days. She quit after a year, saying she was worried about the country and would never vote for Trump again. Predictably, Gallery Books called the memoir “explosive” and “jaw-dropping.”
Manigault Newman joins a queue of former White House employees looking to cash in with book deals. Journalist Michael Wolff set the stage with Fire and Fury earlier this year. Mainstream journalists—MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski for one—who typically salivate at the slightest presidential gaffe dismissed his book as gossipy and error-ridden. But Wolff laughed all the way to the bank: Fire and Fury debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list and was the most popular book to date for publisher Henry Holt and Company. Deals have already been made for a movie and a sequel. Though Wolff insisted the goal of the book was to prove Trump unfit for the presidency, he also admitted to blogger Erik Wemple that Trump had been his golden goose.
Since then, former FBI Director James Comey and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer have put out books. Anthony Scaramucci, who served as White House communications director for 10 days in 2017, has one due out this fall. As columnist Mollie Goodfellow wrote in The Independent, this presidency “has been a great boost to former Trump colleagues looking to get into the book trade.” —Lynde Langdon