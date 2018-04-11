Playing to families

After angering some pro-family audiences with recent programming, Netflix this week promised to release more shows that appeal to families and people of faith.

Viewers recently have had several good reasons to criticize the streaming service: Last month, comedian Michelle Wolf held a “salute to abortion” on her daily Netflix variety show; in early June, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings responded to criticism of a drama depicting teen suicide by commenting, “Nobody has to watch it”; and with last month’s release of Anne with an E, Season 2, Netflix raised the ire of conservatives, book purists, and smaller Christian media outlets—though not as much as one might expect, considering multiple homosexual storylines.

Netflix rarely discloses viewership numbers, though they track them obsessively. The company can identify, down to the subscriber, who is watching what content, how often, and in how much time. (In 2015, Netflix said it had identified one watcher who streamed an entire season of House of Cards—13 episodes—in the first 13 hours after its release, with only three minutes of break time.)

The numbers must be telling Netflix that more family-oriented shows will perform well. On Sunday, Cindy Holland, the company’s vice president of original series, told reporters that families are an important audience for Netflix, and that it was “focused on really building out a robust slate of family-friendly programming.” When pressed about what kind of programing, she gave no specifics.

“We have 109 million members and they’re not all going to like the same things,” Holland told The Hollywood Reporter in December. “We have a good opportunity to provide a really broad, diverse, and deep slate of programming. We’re creating 50 series that are very different from each other. Maybe a member will like two or three of them, maybe they’ll like 10 of them. But most folks aren’t going to want to watch all of the same things.”

One show that’s rumored to be in the works: a series based on the Amish book series, Big Sky. Brad Bird, who also created When Calls the Heart, The Case for Christ, and Touched by an Angel, is slated to produce the project.