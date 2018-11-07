Players union challenges NFL anthem policy

The National Football League Players Association filed a grievance Tuesday against the national anthem policy adopted by the NFL in May. The union says the new policy, imposed without consulting the NFLPA, infringes on players’ rights and violates the union’s collective bargaining agreement with the league. The policy allows players to protest during the pregame playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by staying in the locker room but requires them to stand if they are on the field or the sidelines. The NFL will fine teams whose players don’t comply, and the teams can choose to punish individual players. Demonstrations during the anthem started in 2016 when then–San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt to protest police brutality. President Donald Trump and others labeled the protests unpatriotic, and angry debates broke out nationwide over the practice. The players union said Tuesday its executive committee and the NFL agreed to discuss the grievance instead of proceeding with litigation.