Planned Parenthood’s political payout

Planned Parenthood positioned itself as a political behemoth heading into the 2020 elections by announcing last week it would donate $45 million to the campaigns of pro-abortion candidates.

The abortion giant has organized its largest electoral effort yet to answer a growing wave of state laws, court battles, and federal crackdowns that promise greater protections for unborn babies and vulnerable mothers. Most notably: The Supreme Court, with its solid conservative majority, recently agreed to hear a Louisiana case addressing whether abortionists must have admitting privileges at local hospitals. Many believe the case represents the court’s first step toward overturning its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that led to the legalization of abortion nationwide.

“The stakes are higher than ever,” Kelley Robinson, executive director of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, told NPR. She said Planned Parenthood’s “coordinated level of attack” targets 5 million voters. It aims to unseat President Donald Trump, help Democrats take over the U.S. Senate and maintain control in the House, and promote pro-abortion candidates in swing states such as Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Planned Parenthood Action Fund added a “Candidate Spotlight” page to its website, informing visitors where 2020 presidential hopefuls stand on abortion, birth control, sex education, and “reproductive healthcare.” The organization is spending $15 million more in 2020 than in either of the 2016 or 2018 elections and $4 million more than the pro-life advocacy group the Susan B. Anthony List.

This bold attack comes only months after Planned Parenthood ousted its president, Leana Wen, who spent less than a year on the job and came under fire for trying to shift the organization’s focus away from political activism. In a departing statement, Wen said she believed the best way to “protect abortion” was to frame it as “not a political issue but a health care one.”

Planned Parenthood downplays its abortion services and promotes itself with slogans like “Health care is a human right.” But its annual reports show that while the number of abortions performed keeps rising, its other services, including cancer screenings, provision of contraceptives, adoption referrals, and well-woman exams, are declining.

This past summer, Planned Parenthood also announced it would no longer take $60 million in federal family planning funding because of a pro-life rule enacted by the Trump administration last February. The rule would have required Planned Parenthood to conduct abortions in separate locations from where it offered family planning services and refrain from recommending abortions to women receiving those services.

“Everything Planned Parenthood has done this year has underscored that abortion is their top priority,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List.

Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood facility manager who became a pro-life advocate, agreed: “We see where their priorities lie. … If it was really about women’s health care, they’d be taking this $45 million and putting it back into their clinics, instead of using it for political action.”