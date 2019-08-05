Planned Parenthood’s political payout

Babies in danger at California colleges
Pro-life groups worked over the weekend to mobilize student activists to protect unborn babies from a new law requiring California public universities to prescribe abortion pills to college students. Students for Life of America is collecting contact information from students who do not want their fees to pay for abortion pills and from healthcare workers who do not want to be forced to prescribe them.
On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed the law mandating that student health centers in the University of California and California State University systems make drug-induced abortions available.
“California just ensured women will die in their dormitory bathrooms, bleeding out alone from the abortion pill,” Students for Life President Kristan Hawkins tweeted. Medication abortion involves taking two pills. The first, mifepristone, taken at an abortion center, blocks the hormone progesterone, killing the unborn baby. The second, misoprostol, taken days later at home, without any medical supervision, induces contractions. Students for Life often refers to the pill regimen as a “toilet bowl abortion” because that’s where many women expel the babies. The drugs can cause complications such as infection and severe bleeding.
Live Action President Lila Rose decried the law for “turning universities into abortion centers.”
Hawkins said Monday that students and healthcare workers were protesting by signing up on her organization’s website, and Students for Life planned to connect them with legal help to defend their conscience rights in court if needed.
The law will take effect in 2023 as long as a state commission can garner $10 million in private donations to pay for it. But Students for Life estimates the abortions provided under the law will cost much more, and that burden will fall on students. —M.J.