Planned Parenthood received stimulus loans

The nation’s largest abortion provider improperly took out $80 million in loans meant for small businesses. Fox News reported that affiliates of organizations like Planned Parenthood with more than 500 employees are ineligible for the Paycheck Protection Program loans Congress included in the $2 trillion economic rescue package. Several large companies have come under fire for taking money meant to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Will Planned Parenthood get to keep the money? The Small Business Administration asked each affiliate that received funds to return them, according to Fox News. Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Josh Hawley of Missouri called for an investigation into why the abortion giant got approval for the loans in the first place. Rubio said if Planned Parenthood, local banks, or the SBA staff knowingly violated the law, “all appropriate legal options should be pursued.”

