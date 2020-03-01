Planned Parenthood received stimulus loans
by Harvest Prude
Posted 5/20/20, 01:17 pm
The nation’s largest abortion provider improperly took out $80 million in loans meant for small businesses. Fox News reported that affiliates of organizations like Planned Parenthood with more than 500 employees are ineligible for the Paycheck Protection Program loans Congress included in the $2 trillion economic rescue package. Several large companies have come under fire for taking money meant to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
Will Planned Parenthood get to keep the money? The Small Business Administration asked each affiliate that received funds to return them, according to Fox News. Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Josh Hawley of Missouri called for an investigation into why the abortion giant got approval for the loans in the first place. Rubio said if Planned Parenthood, local banks, or the SBA staff knowingly violated the law, “all appropriate legal options should be pursued.”
Dig deeper: Read Sophia Lee’s report on how the Paycheck Protection Program might not be enough to help small businesses.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
My Two CentsPosted: Wed, 05/20/2020 01:27 pm
"The SBA asked each affiliate that received funds to return them." Did they ask nicely? There was the time I decided not to pay my taxes (not really, just bear with me here.) The IRS sent me a very nice Hallmark card asking me to please reconsider and please submit my payment, if it wasn't too much of an inconvenience. NOT! You don't ASK. You garnish the funds and freeze their assets.
Under nobody's definition is Planned Parenthood a small business. I agree with the senators' call for a full fledged investigation. How on earth did they get approved for a loan like this? In many states, abortion was still considered essential services, in spite of the CDC's call to stay home and save lives.
Adam RodriguezPosted: Wed, 05/20/2020 10:03 pm
The federal government will never receive a dime of that money back. That Satanic organization always gets away with it.