Planned Parenthood names new president
by Rache Lynn Aldrich
Posted 9/12/18, 04:28 pm
Planned Parenthood named Baltimore Health Commissioner Leana Wen as its new president Wednesday, replacing Cecile Richards, who stepped down earlier this year. Wen will take over the top leadership position of the nation’s largest abortion provider on Nov. 12.
Wen calls the perceived threat to women’s health “the single biggest public health catastrophe of our time,” and in a letter to friends and colleagues she claimed, “Planned Parenthood has done more for women’s health than any other organization.”
The 35-year-old Chinese immigrant becomes the first physician to lead Planned Parenthood in 50 years. She served as Baltimore’s health commissioner for four years, where she helped spearhead the fight against changes to Title X that would keep federal money from flowing to abortion centers, or centers that provided referrals for abortions. She also won a suit against the Trump administration for cutting funds allotted to teen pregnancy prevention programs.
“Putting a doctor in in the presidency of Planned Parenthood won’t change the fact that the overall mission of that organization is ensuring that many lives are ended at a huge profit to the nation’s number one abortion vendor,” Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins said in a statement. “Abortion is not healthcare, and women deserve better than what Planned Parenthood wants to sell them.”
Wen is married and has a 1-year-old son.
OldMikePosted: Wed, 09/12/2018 05:24 pm
Efforts to end abortion are “the biggest public health care catastrophe our time?” My, my, how we DO go on!
VERY rough figures here, I didn’t get out my calculator, but it appears that cancer deaths per year in the US since 1973–the year of Roe vs Wade—have run 400,000–500,000. ALL cancers, both men and women. Yet abortions have killed approx 1.25 MILLION per year average.
I would say abortion itself, not efforts to restrict or end abortion, is GREATEST health care catastrophe.
Assuming equal numbers of female and male babies murdered in their mothers’ wombs, abortion has taken the lives of about 30 MILLION future American women in the years abortion has been legal in the US. THAT is what abortion advocates call “doing more for women’s health!”