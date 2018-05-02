Planned Parenthood defunding effort targets Trump

Pro-life advocates launched a campaign last week aimed at persuading the Trump administration to stop sending Title X family planning program funds to pro-abortion groups, including Planned Parenthood.

On Monday, 41 U.S. senators and 153 members of the U.S. House of Representatives sent a letter to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, saying the Title X’s regulations “are sorely in need of reform” while urging him to return the program to its roots.

They want Azar to rescind a regulation requiring recipients of Title X funds to refer women to an abortion provider and end the policy allowing Title X health clinics to be “co-located” with abortion centers. Planned Parenthood takes in about $60 million a year in Title X funds.

“It is time for the Title X funding stream for Planned Parenthood to be turned off,” the lawmakers wrote.

A second letter to Azar, sent the next day by the leaders of 85 pro-life groups, also urged him to “disentangle abortion centers from the Title X network.” They pointed to the original intent of the Title X statute, which states funds must not go to programs “where abortion is a method of family planning.”

Three pro-abortion groups filed suit immediately on the heels of the letters, saying the “unexplained and unjustified changes” could bring “devastating, irreparable harms to the very patients Title X was meant to help.”

The Reagan Administration first cut Title X funding from abortion providers in 1988, a move the Supreme Court upheld in 1991.

Pro-life leaders told me they are confident the Trump administration will follow suit, and Axios reported that President Donald Trump is considering the move.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of The Susan B. Anthony List and a strong Trump supporter, spearheaded the effort on behalf of pro-life organizations. SBA List communications director Mallory Quigley told me the move comes after Congress failed to defund Planned Parenthood last year.

“Abortion is not healthcare, so this is really an easy decision, one that we are confident the president and his administration will make,” Quigley said.

Jonathan Alexandre, director of public policy for Liberty Counsel, told me Planned Parenthood not only uses its Title X funds to promote abortion, but also for “comprehensive sex-ed curriculums, which teach children at an earlier age more offensive sexual conduct.”

Alexandre also pointed to Planned Parenthood’s own reports, which, despite the organization’s claims that abortion makes up only 3 percent of all it does, show services such as cancer screenings continue to drop while abortion numbers remain strong.

“At its core, Planned Parenthood has demonstrated time and time again that it does not provide the services that Americans need,” Alexandre said. “It only provides the services that pad its bottom line and feed its abortion machine. It’s a multi-million dollar corporation that seeks to expand its political power and advance its abortion-propagating goals.”