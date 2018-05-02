Planned Parenthood defunding effort targets Trump

Abortionist pleads guilty
New York abortionist Robert Rho, who claims to have killed 40,000 unborn babies, pleaded guilty last week to criminal negligence in the death of Jaime Lee Morales, a 30-year-old woman who bled to death in 2016 after one of his procedures.
Morales was 25 weeks pregnant when she came to Rho for an abortion. After the procedure, Morales staggered and passed out in the lobby of Rho’s office due to blood loss from lacerations in her uterine aorta, uterine wall, and cervix. Despite her condition, Rho discharged her and sent her home with her sister.
She passed out in the car and later died at a local hospital.
The 53-year-old abortionist could face up to four years in prison under his plea deal, which spared him the possible 15 years he faced on the original second-degree manslaughter charge. His attorney called the deal a “monumental victory” and surmised Rho will only spend a few months behind bars.
Americans United for Life applauded the verdict for bringing Morales’ family a little bit of justice. But the group also noted “the type of behavior described in the Rho trial—not following best medical practices, using untrained staff, failing to properly monitor vital signs, not maintaining a sterile environment, etc.—are all very common in abortion clinics across America.” —S.G.