Planned Kavanaugh, accuser hearing uncertain
by Harvest Prude & Mickey McLean
Posted 9/18/18, 02:41 pm
A planned continuation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Monday, in which he and the woman accusing him of sexual assault when they were teenagers would testify, hit some snags Tuesday.
Christine Blasey Ford, who said Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her, and prevented her for calling for help at a party during the early 1980s, has not confirmed she will participate despite several attempts by committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, to reach her and her representatives.
Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are demanding that the FBI reopen its background check on Kavanaugh before resuming the hearing. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said an FBI investigation is “essential” to prevent the hearing from becoming merely a “he said, she said affair.”
President Donald Trump remained steadfast in his support of his nominee and said the FBI should not be involved. “If [the FBI] wanted to be [involved], I would certainly do that. But as you know, they say this is not really their thing. But I think politically speaking, the senators will do a very good job,” Trump said
If the hearing should resume, Democrats insist that Kavanaugh’s classmate, Mark Judge, who Ford said was present during the incident, also should testify. Sen Dick Durbin of Illinois said Judge is needed “specifically and personally as an eyewitness to the occurrence. He should testify under oath.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told The Washington Post that he does not see a reason to hear from Judge: “He’s already said what he’s going to say. I want to hear from her, if she wants to speak.”
Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the accusations.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Mickey McLean
Mickey is executive editor of WORLD Digital. He lives in North Carolina with his wife and a dog/administrative assistant named Daisy.
Comments
Acorn50Posted: Tue, 09/18/2018 03:09 pm
So if Ford, lies uner oath, will she be charged as an adult while charging a teenage boy who's records would have been sealed if this were true?
Flashback: Justice Bork, Justice Thomas.
Democrats believe in good and evil over right and wrong (which no one can agree on these days). But if Kavanaugh is evil, then all lies are a go if that evil is destroyed.
RCRPosted: Tue, 09/18/2018 03:24 pm
Democrats believe only in political expedience. If they really believed in "good" and "evil", Bill Clinton's many accusers would have gotten a full and fair hearing.
Bob CPosted: Tue, 09/18/2018 03:54 pm
Is the reason Ms. Ford has not decided to testify because she is in negotiations with the Dems for a payoff? Since the Dems paid protesters $50 each to yell at the hearings, I wonder how much they are willing to pay for Ms. Ford's testimony?
DakotaLutheranPosted: Tue, 09/18/2018 03:59 pm
It is unclear to me exactly what the accusation has to do with determining whether Kavanaugh should be confirmed or not. Suppose he has outstanding parking tickets. Suppose someone saw him steal a candy bar when he was 12 years old, but was never prosecuted. Suppose he lied about someone, resulting in their being harmed. Suppose these and a myriad other kinds of offenses, some criminal, others not. Isn't this, then, a matter for the appropriate authorities. After all, who believe that any Supreme Court judge is blameless? How exactly are we to determine whether someone is fit to the Supreme Court?
RCRPosted: Tue, 09/18/2018 04:26 pm
Senator Schumer,
If the FBI were to investigate this alleged assault, what could they possibly turn up after all these years other than a "he-said, she said affair"? (Unless, of course, they conducted it with the same level of impartiality as the Mueller investigation?)
Eual D. Blanset...Posted: Tue, 09/18/2018 05:15 pm
Your article on a planned Senate hearing on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh as the next Justice of the United States Supreme Court reads like an article from the New York Times and that is NOT meant as a compliment.
In the first paragraph, you refer to Christine Blasey Ford's accusations in general terms: "sexual assault." And, you did not even ascribe the accusations as allegations, which is the way lawyers do it. You make the accusations appear to be facts.
In the second paragraph, you describe the sexual assault in graphic terms: "pinned her to the bed groped her, and prevented her for calling for help..." And, again, the give her full rendering of the imagined event in factual terms and they should have been ascribed as allegations.
In the seventh and LAST paragraph of the article, after infecting the mind of the reader with the accusations, you indicate that Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the accusations. In fact, he not only has denied the accusations, he has indicated that he was not even at the alleged party. In fact, the other boy who is alleged to have been in the room, has denied the incident ever happened. In addition, when Ford first brought the "incident" to light in 2012, she told a therapist that there were FOUR males in the room. It is too bad that she did not name them then, which she could have done, because there is no doubt that none of them would have been Kavanaugh. Also, you should have detailed her entire history of histrionics against Trump and the Anti-Abortion movement. She has opposed both with personal participation in protests.
Further, the Repubicans in the Senate would be tossing her accusations to the wind if the number of Republicans in the Senate were higher. The 51-49 margin is too narrow to risk one or more of the Republicans bailing out and Senator Flake, true to his name, has indicated that he would vote against Kavanaugh if Ford were not invited to participate in the hearings. Of course, Pence would then cast the deciding vote for Kavanaugh and we could all have our Thanksgiving Dinner in peace. However, if one other Republican moron decided to play politics with the matter, then Kavanaugh would be doomed.
It is unfortunate that good, honest, upright people do not want to get involved in politics. Now we see why. At least you could have given Kavanaugh a more neutral approach to the matter.
In short, you need to either go back to the World Journalism Institute for further training or you need to stop having Daisy write your articles.
Eual D. Blansett, Jr.
Brendan BossardPosted: Tue, 09/18/2018 09:36 pm
First, this article is meant to summarize the situation, not provide in-depth analysis. Thus, you are reading too much into what it does or does not say. I think Ms. Prude and Mr. McLean did a good job.
Second, Sen. Flake said, "If they push forward without any attempt with hearing what she's had to say, I'm not comfortable voting yes. We need to hear from her. And I don't think I'm alone in this," according to Politico. There is wisdom in this, given the #MeToo movement's power. Like it or not, we cannot treat Prof. Ford's accusation with disregard. Sen. Flake's position is neither flaky nor moronic, but street-smart, in my opinion.
We Christians need to wait for God in this. If we pray for the wicked to be brought to light, and the good to be enhanced, God will do so at the right time. He does not bless impatience and insults.
Robin WigginsPosted: Tue, 09/18/2018 07:29 pm
Thank you for this fair and professionally written article. I look to World to give me an unfettered and unfiltered report on the news and have been pleased by your coverage of this issue.
The politics of this situation is obvious. Let us pray for the truth to be unavoidably revealed.
Brendan BossardPosted: Tue, 09/18/2018 09:53 pm
Pray:
That God will strengthen and protect the righteous, and crush the wicked in this trial.
That God will grant all of the Senators wisdom--even the ones who we deem foolish beyond hope.
That God will help us patiently to wait for Him to work.