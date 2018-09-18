Planned Kavanaugh, accuser hearing uncertain

A planned continuation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Monday, in which he and the woman accusing him of sexual assault when they were teenagers would testify, hit some snags Tuesday.

Christine Blasey Ford, who said Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her, and prevented her for calling for help at a party during the early 1980s, has not confirmed she will participate despite several attempts by committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, to reach her and her representatives.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are demanding that the FBI reopen its background check on Kavanaugh before resuming the hearing. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said an FBI investigation is “essential” to prevent the hearing from becoming merely a “he said, she said affair.”

President Donald Trump remained steadfast in his support of his nominee and said the FBI should not be involved. “If [the FBI] wanted to be [involved], I would certainly do that. But as you know, they say this is not really their thing. But I think politically speaking, the senators will do a very good job,” Trump said

If the hearing should resume, Democrats insist that Kavanaugh’s classmate, Mark Judge, who Ford said was present during the incident, also should testify. Sen Dick Durbin of Illinois said Judge is needed “specifically and personally as an eyewitness to the occurrence. He should testify under oath.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told The Washington Post that he does not see a reason to hear from Judge: “He’s already said what he’s going to say. I want to hear from her, if she wants to speak.”

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the accusations.