Plane wreckage, bodies found off Burmese coast

A navy ship today found bodies and aircraft wreckage in the search for a military transport plane that went missing off the Burmese coast yesterday. The Y-8 turboprop aircraft disappeared about half an hour after taking off with 122 people onboard, 15 of them children. Officials said the military, along with the help of local fisherman, have so far recovered 29 bodies—20 women, eight children, and one man. The process has been delayed by heavy rain and rough seas. The wreckage was originally found by a navy ship in the sea west of the town of Laung Lone. More than 1,000 people have gathered on a local beach that is serving as the landing point for the ongoing recovery operations.

We Sift the news so you don’t have to.