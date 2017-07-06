Plane with 120 passengers missing in Burma

A military transport plane carrying about 120 people, many of them civilians, went missing today in Burma. The plane’s route from southern Burma to Yangon went over the Andaman Sea, raising fears it could have crashed into the ocean. The plane was carrying relatives of soldiers to help them offset transportation costs, a common practice for military families stationed in the somewhat remote south. A Burmese official said it was raining at the time of the crash but not heavily.

We Sift the news so you don’t have to.