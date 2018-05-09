Plane from Dubai quarantined at JFK

Federal health officials on Wednesday morning quarantined an Emirates plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after some passengers fell ill during a flight from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Emirates airline on its Twitter page said health officials attended to 10 passengers “as a precaution” after the flight landed at about 9:10 a.m. EDT. But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 100 of the plane’s 520 passengers received evaluations after they complained of symptoms such as cough and fever. Videos of the scene showed well passengers exiting the plane and getting onto waiting buses on the tarmac, where several ambulances and airport personnel surrounded the plane. One passenger, Larry Coben, said on Twitter that health officials checked passengers temperatures before they left for the terminal.