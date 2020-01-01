Plane crashes into neighborhood in Pakistan

A passenger plane carrying 98 people crashed into a residential area in Karachi, Pakistan, on Friday, destroying at least five homes. Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar initially said the crash killed everyone on board, but aviation officials later said at least two people survived. It remains unclear how many people in the poor and heavily congested residential area near the airport also died in the accident. The Airbus A320, operated by state-run Pakistani International Airlines, had departed from Lahore, Pakistan.

What do we know? Pakistan’s civil aviation authority said the pilot reported an engine failed before the crash. Witnesses said the plane tried to land two or three times before going down. Pakistan lifted coronavirus-related restrictions on commercial flights just days ago.