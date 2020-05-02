Plane crash-lands in Istanbul

About 120 people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a jet skidded off the runway in Istanbul and broke apart on landing. The Turkish Transportation Ministry said no one died in the accident.

What happened? The plane was landing in heavy rain and a strong tailwind and could not decelerate as needed, a transportation official told the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency. It slid into a field at the end of the runway and broke into pieces. Footage of the wreck showed passengers crawling out of cracks in the torn fuselage. The low-cost Pegasus Airlines plane was arriving at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen International Airport from the western Turkish city of Izmir.