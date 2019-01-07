Plane crash kills 10 in Texas

A small plane crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in a Dallas suburb on Sunday morning, killing all 10 people onboard. The plane struggled to gain altitude shortly after takeoff, veered to one side, and plunged into a hangar at the Addison Municipal Airport north of Dallas. The aircraft was scheduled to fly to St. Petersburg, Fla., federal officials said. Authorities did not immediately release the identities of those killed.

“We don’t know a lot about the people on board at this point,” National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said. He also said investigators “cannot confirm there was an engine failure at this point.”

The plane had recently been purchased and was previously owned by a charter company in Chicago, according to the NTSB.