Plan comes together for Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would announce on Saturday his selection to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the high court. Ginsburg died Friday of pancreatic cancer at age 87. Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine called for a delay of the confirmation vote until after November’s presidential election. But GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, a frequent critic of the president who voted to impeach him, said he would support a floor vote on Trump’s nominee.

Will Republicans have enough votes to confirm? With Romney, likely yes. Republicans hold a 53-47 advantage in the Senate, plus Vice President Mike Pence can break a tie. That means Democrats need four GOP senators to abstain or vote against the nominee. No Republicans besides Murkowski and Collins have indicated they would block the nomination.

