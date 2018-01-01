Pittsburgh funerals continue

Three more victims of the synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh will be laid to rest on Wednesday in a weeklong series of services for the 11 people killed Saturday at the Tree of Life Congregation during Sabbath services. Thousands of mourners attended funerals on Tuesday for four other victims. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived in the grieving Squirrel Hill neighborhood hours after Tuesday’s funerals, where they lit candles at the synagogue and laid white roses and stones for each of the victims. They later went to a hospital to visit survivors.

Hundreds of people came out to protest the Trumps’ visit, lining the streets and holding signs reading “It’s your fault,” and, “Words matter.” Others welcomed the visit: “I don’t think focusing on Trump is the answer, or on politics,” said Squirrel Hill resident Shayna Marcus. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, both Democrats, declined to join the president during his visit.