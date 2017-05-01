Pitcher and politician Jim Bunning dies

Baseball and politics lost a colorful figure over the weekend with the death of Jim Bunning Saturday at age 85. The major league pitcher played 17 seasons (1955-1971) with the Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Los Angeles Dodgers, throwing a perfect game for the Phillies in 1964. After baseball, Bunning went on to become an outspoken conservative Republican congressman (1987-1999) and later a U.S. senator from Kentucky (1999-2011). Bunning remains the only member of the Baseball Hall of Fame to be elected to Congress. Bunning, who was 85, suffered a stroke in October.

