Picking up the for-profit-college tab

Students seeking either a career change or a four-year-degree alternative flocked to for-profit colleges after the 2008 financial crisis. Enrollment at for-profit schools ballooned from 230,000 in the early 1990s to about 2 million in 2010. Programs offered certifications for a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, technology, and business.

Some schools made dramatic claims about the financial windfall their training would bring. They seemed too good to be true—turns out, many of them were.

Many students took out thousands of dollars in federal loans to pay for their training and then couldn’t get jobs to repay them. When they tried to go after the schools, many declared bankruptcy and walked away, leaving students holding the tab.

Who should pay the bill?

That question is at the heart of a legal battle over changes to Obama-era rules that gave defrauded students a blank check—signed by U.S. taxpayers.

Students want taxpayers to make them whole, and under the Obama administration, we did. The Obama-era Education Department spent $550 million to forgive students’ loans. It never turned down a single request. The administration even rewrote the 1990s-era “borrower defense rule” to make it easier to file claims and get them paid. But the Education Department only had time to approve about 32,000 claims before President Donald Trump took office. The total number of fraud claims has grown to 165,000 since then.

With an outstanding bill that could easily stretch into the billions, incoming Education Secretary Betsy DeVos put the old policy on hold and announced plans to change the rules. And that, unsurprisingly, triggered lawsuits.

Last week, a federal judge sided with a group that included consumer advocates, two former for-profit college students, and 19 Democratic state attorneys general who said DeVos acted arbitrarily. Their suit targeted new conditions for filing eligible fraud claims. On Monday, the judge gave the Education Department 30 days to respond before he reinstates that portion of the Obama-era policy.

But the legal battle is far from over. A for-profit college industry group has challenged the 2016 “borrower defense” rule, and the outcome of that case could change the Education Department’s approach yet again. Another separate suit challenges DeVos’ new tiered-relief policy, under which the amount of loan forgiveness students receive depends on how much they earn compared to graduates from similar programs. In June, a federal judge put that program on hold as well, although the problem centered on how the Education Department got its earnings data, not the policy itself.

This complicated fight affects a relatively small number of people, and it’s easy to dismiss it as someone else’s problem. But the outcome could have wide-ranging implications for federal policy on all student loans, the government’s role in policing higher education, and our expectations for how much responsibility all consumers have to make good purchasing decisions.

If we do away with the buyer-beware mindset, taxpayers could be left footing the bill for a whole lot of bad decisions. And that could get really expensive.