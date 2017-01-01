Philippines braces for powerful typhoon

Officials in the northern Philippines are bracing for a typhoon to make landfall over the weekend. Typhoon Mangkhut is expected to be the most powerful storm of the season and is set to hit northern Cagayan province on Saturday. On Thursday, it was 450 miles out in the Pacific with sustained winds of 127 mph. Officials fear the typhoon, combined with the seasonal monsoon rains, could trigger landslides and flash floods. The northern coastal and island villages in the typhoon’s path started to evacuate residents on Thursday. Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba said schools and offices in the region will also suspend activities.

“The weather here is still good but we’re moving [residents] now because it’s very important that when it comes, people will be away from peril,” Mamba said. Office of Civil Defense chief Ricardo Jalad said other northern provinces will also evacuate residents from low-lying areas. The typhoon already passed through Guam Wednesday night, flooding streets and downing trees. Forecasters say the storm is expected to move toward Hong Kong and southern China on Sunday.