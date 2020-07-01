Philadelphia police shooting sparks riot

Witnesses, some recording with their cellphones, watched on Monday as two officers fired on a knife-wielding man, whom authorities identified as 27-year-old Walter Wallace. Hundreds of people swarmed the streets in protest after Wallace’s death. Some set police cars on fire or threw bricks and rocks at officers. They also damaged and looted local businesses. More than 30 officers were injured, mostly due to thrown objects.

What do we know about the incident? Department spokeswoman Tanya Little said Wallace refused to drop a knife and advanced on the officers. They were wearing body cameras. The department has not released their names. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney said they would address the community soon. Wallace’s father said his son had mental health issues and was on medication.

