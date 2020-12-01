Pfizer, U.S. work together on vaccine supply

Last month, the maker of the first U.S. coronavirus shot announced last month it was having trouble ramping up production because of supply shortages. So Pfizer asked the federal government for help. Under a new $2 billion agreement, the Trump administration would invoke the Defense Production Act to give the company better access to the specialized products it needs to make the vaccine.

How many doses will it provide? The deal calls for an additional 100 million COVID-19 shots from Pfizer for distribution from April to June. Moderna, another drugmaker, has also pledged another 100 million doses for this spring. Just over 1 million Americans had received the vaccine as of Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Dig deeper: Read Emily Belz’s report on Christians who volunteered for COVID-19 vaccine trials.