Peter Fonda apologizes for anti-Trump Twitter rant
by Leigh Jones
Posted 6/21/18, 10:51 am
Actor Peter Fonda apologized Wednesday for a late-night Twitter rant prompted by his outrage over the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy, which led to the separation of immigrant families at the U.S. southern border. In an all-caps message, Fonda said President Donald Trump’s 12-year-old son, Barron, should be ripped from “his mother’s arms and put in a cage with pedophiles.” Fonda quickly deleted the message but not before drawing rebukes from the first family and Sony Pictures Classics, which has produced a new film in which Fonda has a small part.
In the apology issued by his manager and publicist, Fonda blamed the “devastating” images from the southern border for his “highly inappropriate and vulgar” messages: “Like many Americans, I am very impassioned and distraught over the situation with children separated from their families at the border, but I went way too far. It was wrong and I should not have done it. I immediately regretted it and sincerely apologize to the family for what I said and any hurt my words have caused.” Donald Trump Jr. described two-time Oscar nominee, brother of Jane Fonda, and son of Hollywood legend Henry Fonda as a “sick individual” who acted “like a bully and a coward.”
Leigh Jones
Leigh lives in Houston with her husband and daughter. She is WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on education for WORLD Magazine and WORLD Digital.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Thu, 06/21/2018 11:07 am
I wonder what Mr. Fonda has personally done to alleviate the sufferings of the detainees who have tried to illegally enter this country. Volunteered at shelters? Donated money?
Or is it just easier to make obscene rants on the internet towards a politician one personally dislikes?
And I also think some who oppose President Trump are encouraging Latino families to try to illegally enter the US, in order to create situations that stir public outrage. In other words, setting children up to be separated from their parents—using children as pawns. Despicable but hardly surprising.
Bob CPosted: Thu, 06/21/2018 03:11 pm
For Mr Fonda, Think before tweeting, and don't watch news late at night, would be wise practices to help him to stay out of trouble.