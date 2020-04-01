Peru’s interim president steps down

Manuel Merino announced his resignation in a televised Sunday address, less than one week after he replaced President Martín Vizcarra. Vizcarra’s ouster sparked mass demonstrations and accusations that Congress staged a coup. Half of Merino’s Cabinet resigned on Saturday, and two protesters in their 20s died during protests. Human rights groups reported about 41 people missing and 112 injured in the Saturday demonstrations.

What comes next? Congress summoned an emergency session on Sunday to select another interim leader but remained undecided on Monday morning. Vizcarra called on the country’s highest court to intervene. Peru’s constitutional crisis comes as the country faces a recession and high coronavirus infections.

