Perkins to chair religious liberty commission

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has elected Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, as chairman for the 2019-2020 term. The USCIRF is an an independent body that advises the president, the State Department, and Congress on religious freedom and persecution around the world. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., appointed Perkins to the commission in May 2018. USCIRF noted in a statement that Perkins has used the position on the USCIRF to speak out on behalf of persecuted religious minorities in Iran, Uighur Muslims in China, 16-year-old Boko Haram captive Leah Sharibu in Nigeria, and formerly imprisoned Pastor Andrew Brunson in Turkey.

“I would like to thank my fellow commissioners for entrusting me with the responsibility of guiding this Commission,” Perkins said in a statement. “It is an honor to work with this diverse group of dedicated professionals on such an important issue. I look forward to continuing our efforts to promote the fundamental human right of religious freedom for all people.”