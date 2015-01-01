Pentagon to send 1,000 troops to Middle East

WASHINGTON—The Trump administration is sending 1,000 more troops to the Middle East in response to Iran’s “hostile behavior,” acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan announced Tuesday. “The recent Iranian attacks validate the reliable, credible intelligence we have received on hostile behavior by Iranian forces and their proxy groups that threaten United States personnel and interests across the region,” he said in a statement.

Iran said Monday that it would exceed the uranium stockpile limit set under the 2015 international nuclear deal within 10 days. The deal limits Iran from stockpiling more than 660 pounds of low-enriched uranium that could be used to make a nuclear weapon.

On Friday, the United States accused Iran of orchestrating Thursday’s attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also blamed the country for last month’s attack on four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. Iran denied any responsibility.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani insisted Tuesday, “We do not wage war with any nation.” Shanahan also said that the United States “does not seek conflict with Iran.” He left open the possibility of adjusting the number of troops in the future.