Pentagon clarifies U.S. response in Iran
by Harvest Prude
Posted 1/07/20, 12:12 pm
WASHINGTON—Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday said the United States would not target Iranian cultural sites, contradicting President Donald Trump’s threat the day before. Esper said the United States would respect a 1954 international agreement it signed protecting cultural sites during wars. The United States has condemned nations and groups like Islamic State (ISIS) that intentionally destroy antiquities.
What is the United States’ current stance on Iran? Esper also said the United States has no immediate plans to pull 5,000 troops in Iraq as part of a U.S.-led military coalition against ISIS. A letter from Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William Seely to the Iraqi military leaked Monday, saying the United States plans to move “out of Iraq” in the coming days out of respect for the country’s sovereignty. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley called the letter a draft and a mistake. Meanwhile, House Democrats are preparing a war powers resolution blocking the administration from conducting more military operations in Iran. They may introduce the resolution as early as Wednesday and it is expected to pass in the lower chamber.
Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Emily Belz’s report about the destruction of cultural artifacts in Iraq by ISIS.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
GlongPosted: Tue, 01/07/2020 02:03 pm
"House Democrats are preparing a war powers resolution blocking the administration from conducting MORE military operations in Iran."
The operation was in Iraq, not Iran.
news2mePosted: Tue, 01/07/2020 02:55 pm
I thought so too.
news2mePosted: Tue, 01/07/2020 03:04 pm
Just like Dems, Iran calls the U.S. terrorists when THEY are terrorists themselves.
Dems say Trump thinks he is above the law when none of the Dems have been prosecuted for any of their crimes...business as usual.
Dems show hate to anyone who does not agree with them, but they call conservatives haters.
Dems want freedom of choice for abortions, but they don't want doctors and nurses to have freedom of choice to NOT be made to do abortions.
news2mePosted: Tue, 01/07/2020 03:32 pm
Pelosi will be making the TV talk show circuit and apologizing for us attacking Iran's general even though he was probably going to bomb the airport.
I keep forgetting that we are a don't shoot until they shoot at you first country.
I am SO tired of Pelosi and her minions taking over DC and the rest of the country because Trump has been trying to take the country back from the Liberals. The rest of the country does not want to live like L.A., Chicago, and places like that where chaos thrives.