Pentagon clarifies U.S. response in Iran

WASHINGTON—Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday said the United States would not target Iranian cultural sites, contradicting President Donald Trump’s threat the day before. Esper said the United States would respect a 1954 international agreement it signed protecting cultural sites during wars. The United States has condemned nations and groups like Islamic State (ISIS) that intentionally destroy antiquities.

What is the United States’ current stance on Iran? Esper also said the United States has no immediate plans to pull 5,000 troops in Iraq as part of a U.S.-led military coalition against ISIS. A letter from Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William Seely to the Iraqi military leaked Monday, saying the United States plans to move “out of Iraq” in the coming days out of respect for the country’s sovereignty. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley called the letter a draft and a mistake. Meanwhile, House Democrats are preparing a war powers resolution blocking the administration from conducting more military operations in Iran. They may introduce the resolution as early as Wednesday and it is expected to pass in the lower chamber.

Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Emily Belz’s report about the destruction of cultural artifacts in Iraq by ISIS.