Pence to visit Nebraska after flooding

Vice President Mike Pence is flying to Nebraska Tuesday to survey the devastation caused by record-breaking floods in several Midwestern states. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, both Republicans, will join him, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Nebraska, Iowa, and Wisconsin declared states of emergency after melting snow and ice from a winter storm last week caused rivers and streams to overflow. The Missouri River crested at record levels, with water breaching at least a dozen levees in Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri. The floods destroyed at least 500 homes and displaced hundreds of people, and waters are expected to continue rising. The Red Cross is housing more than 470 evacuees in shelters, CNN reported. Ricketts called the flood “the most widespread disaster we have had in our state’s history.”

At least four people have died so far, and two others remain missing. Authorities on Monday said an 80-year-old woman died in her flooded Nebraska home after authorities couldn’t reach her in time.