Pence praises president in acceptance speech

Vice President Mike Pence called for an end to violent protests Wednesday night as he formally accepted his renomination before a socially distanced crowd at Fort McHenry in Baltimore. President Donald Trump will deliver his acceptance speech Thursday night as the Republican National Convention wraps up.

What were the highlights? Pence said the Trump administration will not make the false choice between supporting law enforcement and standing with minority communities as protests continue over racial injustice. He lauded the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as well as his trade and foreign policies. “The hard truth is you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” Pence said. Earlier, in an appeal to women voters, outgoing White House adviser Kellyanne Conway commended Trump for putting women in his administration “on equal footing with the men.” Blind lawyer and Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng praised the president’s tough stance against the Chinese Communist Party, which he called the “enemy of humanity.”

