Pence asks UN to back Venezuela regime change

Vice President Mike Pence, during an emergency meeting with the UN Security Council on Wednesday, urged the United Nations to recognize Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela and join more than 50 countries in asking embattled leader Nicolás Maduro to step aside. Guaidó and others contend that Maduro rigged last year’s presidential election. “This body should revoke the credentials of Venezuela’s representative to the United Nations, recognize interim President Juan Guaidó, and seat the representative of the free Venezuelan government without delay,” Pence said. Addressing Venezuelan Ambassador Samuel Moncada directly, the vice president added, “With all due respect, Mr. Ambassador, you shouldn’t be here. You should return to Venezuela and tell Nicolás Maduro that his time is up. It’s time for him to go.”

Pence said the United States will continue to apply diplomatic and economic pressure and hope for a peaceful transition of power, but “all options are on the table.” He also said President Donald Trump made it clear that Russia needs to get its security personnel out of Venezuela and stop propping up the Maduro regime.