Pence aides test positive for coronavirus
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 10/26/20, 04:28 am
The vice president will retain his travel schedule this week after his chief of staff, Marc Short, and other staffers tested positive for COVID-19. The White House said Mike Pence tested negative on Sunday and decided to continue traveling after consulting with the White House medical team. He will follow the guidelines for essential workers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which require him to stay at least 6 feet from others and always wear a mask, said spokesman Devin O’Malley.
What are his travel plans? Pence held a Sunday rally at the Kinston Jet Center in North Carolina. He will campaign in Minnesota and Pennsylvania today and attend more events in North Carolina and South Carolina on Tuesday.
Comments
TIM MILLERPosted: Mon, 10/26/2020 09:09 am
I'm pretty sure that the only job the Vice President has - presiding over the Senate - is one he hardly ever does. If anybody in America is "non-essential," it probably is the Vice President.
My job is essential, at least to me and my family, and my worship is essential. So I wear a mask, socially distance, and avoid gatherings where people do not. I can't afford two weeks (or more off work), and I do not want to take two weeks or more off from the weekly worship services.
The President and Vice President have endangered the country by their cavalier approach. It's not bravery; it's presumption to think that they are exempt from natural law.
FuzzyfacePosted: Mon, 10/26/2020 11:29 am
Tim,
I disagree. It seems around here that more damage has been done and more people have died due to the isolation imposed with the shut downs than the pandemic. For another example just look at the recently reported threat of famine caused by the shutdowns here in Globe Trot https://world.wng.org/content/from_twitter_to_the_streets_in_nigeria
It also seems that a lot of the higher numbers around here are due to increased testing.
I'm not denying the damage done in New York and surrounding areas early on. I also not denying the terrible policies those states imposed that made the death toll so high there or the shady reporting that Ney York did to try to mask the nursing home deaths they caused.
It also seems that anyone that tested positive lately has had little or no symptoms and recovered quickly. Maybe this weaker strain needs to spread and help people have resistance if/when the deadlier one reamerges.
TIM MILLERPosted: Mon, 10/26/2020 12:02 pm
Fuzzyface, I'm not advocating for unlimited lockdowns. I'm advocating for doing what's necessary and mitigating risk.
As far as "more deaths from the isolation imposed with the shutdowns," this may be true in some countries. It definitely does not have statistical basis in the United States or Canada.
The higher numbers are not due to increased testing alone; the positivity rates and hospitilization rates are also increasing. As far as "little or no symptoms and recovered quickly," I hope that's true. As you probably know, death rates usually lag 4-6 weeks behind case rates. Death rates increase as hospitals are overwhelmed and not able to handle cases.
Deb OPosted: Mon, 10/26/2020 12:10 pm
Arguments about the lethality of Covid 19 aside, Mike Pence is the head of the Coronavirus Task Force. And he is not willingly quarantining himself. It has nothing to do with being an essential worker. It has everything to do with serving at the behest of this president. I am truly disappointed in Pence, a professing and visible Christian.