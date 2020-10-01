Pence aides test positive for coronavirus

The vice president will retain his travel schedule this week after his chief of staff, Marc Short, and other staffers tested positive for COVID-19. The White House said Mike Pence tested negative on Sunday and decided to continue traveling after consulting with the White House medical team. He will follow the guidelines for essential workers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which require him to stay at least 6 feet from others and always wear a mask, said spokesman Devin O’Malley.

What are his travel plans? Pence held a Sunday rally at the Kinston Jet Center in North Carolina. He will campaign in Minnesota and Pennsylvania today and attend more events in North Carolina and South Carolina on Tuesday.

