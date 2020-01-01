Pelosi recalls House to debate USPS bill

WASHINGTON—House Democrats plan to vote for legislation that would stop the U.S. Postal Service from making changes such as stopping overtime pay, removing mail collection boxes, and reorganizing the executive team before November’s election. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ended lawmakers’ August recess early to address the debate over Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s modifications to the agency.

What are the concerns? Many Democrats believe DeJoy, who took over the agency’s top spot in June, has intentionally slowed service to prevent efficient mail-in balloting. DeJoy said he designed all changes to the department’s operations to increase efficiency, cut costs, and improve sustainability. House leadership has called Postal Service officials to appear at an Oversight Committee hearing next week. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., also should reconvene the Senate and hold public hearings with Postal Service leadership if the House passes legislation.

