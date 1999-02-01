Pelosi ready to take next steps in impeachment

WASHINGTON—Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced on Tuesday that the House will vote on a resolution on Wednesday to name the House impeachment managers and transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Who will Pelosi name and what will they do? She is widely to include House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. The managers act as prosecutors, working to convince lawmakers of their case against President Donald Trump. During President Bill Clinton’s 1999 trial, 13 House Republicans acted as managers. White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow will head the president’s defense team.

Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Marvin Olasky’s response to Clinton’s acquittal.