Pelosi proposes changes to presidential removal process

WASHINGTON—Congress passed the 25th Amendment after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy to ensure continuity of leadership. On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced legislation to trigger the creation of a commission that, with the vice president’s approval, could remove the president if he cannot fulfill his duties. Pelosi said the commission would consist of former executive officials and medical experts. The Constitution currently requires the approval of the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members or “other such body as Congress may by law provide” to declare the president unable to discharge his duties.

How will the proposed legislation affect President Donald Trump? “This is not about President Trump. He will face the judgment of the voters,” Pelosi said. But she claimed concerns about Trump’s mental fitness spurred the proposal, which would require approval from the GOP-controlled Senate and the president. “Crazy Nancy is the one who should be under observation,” Trump tweeted Thursday.

