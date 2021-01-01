Pelosi prepares to send impeachment to Senate

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said senators can balance confirming President Joe Biden’s executive nominees and holding former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she plans to send the impeachment articles to the Senate on Monday.

When will the trial start? Once the Senate receives the articles of impeachment, it is supposed to start the trial right away. But Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., are negotiating on alternative rules that could delay the proceeding until mid-February. That would give Senate Democrats more time to focus on confirmations. With the Senate split 50-50, at least 17 Republicans would need to vote against Trump in order to convict him of inciting insurrection on Jan. 6. In the House, 10 GOP lawmakers voted to impeach. Some Republican senators argue impeaching a president after he leaves office is unconstitutional. Democrats are seeking a conviction that would allow them to bar Trump from holding office again.

