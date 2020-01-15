Pelosi names impeachment managers
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 1/15/20, 01:09 pm
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., will lead a seven-member team of House Democrats who will prosecute the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced on Wednesday. The other managers are Reps. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Sylvia Garcia of Texas, Val Demings of Florida, Jason Crow of Colorado, and Zoe Lofgren of California.
Will the articles head to the Senate now? The House votes Wednesday to approve the team and send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. After the vote, the managers will walk the articles to the other side of the Capitol. Senate impeachment proceedings could begin as early as Thursday, but nothing significant is likely to happen until after Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s report in The Stew about how the impeachment proceedings have eclipsed important questions about the dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in Ukraine.
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Wed, 01/15/2020 01:24 pm
No doubt members of this team of managers was chosen for their “diversity” as much as for any skills or knowledge they could bring to the table. It’s also interesting (to me at least) that none of “The Squad” —AOC, Tlaib, Pressley, and Omar—made the team.
We can be grateful that the United States of America have such strengths that the business of the Nation and the lives of the People can continue to move forward despite the idiocy of so many of our so-called leaders.
XionPosted: Thu, 01/16/2020 01:32 am
"The time for honoring themselves will soon be at an end." (quote from the movie Gladiator)