Pelosi names impeachment managers

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., will lead a seven-member team of House Democrats who will prosecute the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced on Wednesday. The other managers are Reps. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Sylvia Garcia of Texas, Val Demings of Florida, Jason Crow of Colorado, and Zoe Lofgren of California.

Will the articles head to the Senate now? The House votes Wednesday to approve the team and send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. After the vote, the managers will walk the articles to the other side of the Capitol. Senate impeachment proceedings could begin as early as Thursday, but nothing significant is likely to happen until after Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

