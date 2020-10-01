Pelosi gets moving on impeachment

WASHINGTON—In a letter to her Democratic colleagues on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., she said she would push for a vote next week on a resolution to appoint impeachment managers and send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate.

Why now? Pelosi wanted to give Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., some leverage in his demands for the rules that will shape the impeachment trial. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was able to rally enough votes from Republicans to pass a rules package without Democratic support. Upping the pressure, McConnell recently backed a resolution to allow lawmakers to dismiss the charges against the president if the House failed to transmit them within 25 days of their approval—which would be Monday.

