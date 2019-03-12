Pelosi combats Trump’s climate change stance

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Monday led a dozen members of Congress to a United Nations climate change conference in Madrid. Pelosi countered President Donald Trump’s move to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement: “We’re here to say to all of you, on behalf of the Congress of the United States, we’re still in it.” The U.S. State Department has its own official delegation attending the conference.

What does this mean for the agreement? Last month, Trump unilaterally pulled the United States out of the Paris accords. According to the agreement, the withdrawal will take a year to go into effect, keeping the United States technically a part of it until Nov. 4, 2020, a day after the next U.S. presidential election.

