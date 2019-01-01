Pelosi backs impeachment
by Harvest Prude
Posted 9/24/19, 05:46 pm
WASHINGTON—After resisting pressure from her caucus for more than a year, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced her support for a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. His July phone call with the president of Ukraine—now the subject of a controversial whistleblower report—constituted a “breach of national security,” the Democrat from California said in justification of the inquiry.
What happens next? The House needs 218 votes to initiate formal proceedings. Close to 170 lawmakers supported the effort before Pelosi’s announcement, but that number is expected to climb now that the speaker is behind the effort.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said the whistleblower who raised the alert about the phone call has requested to testify before the House and Senate intelligence committees. They could hear from that individual as soon as this week. Meanwhile, Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is scheduled to appear before the House Intelligence Committee in a public hearing Thursday. Democrats want him to hand over the whistleblower report in full. Trump tweeted Tuesday he had authorized the White House to release on Wednesday the transcript of the July 25 phone call. “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call,” he said.
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
JerryMPosted: Tue, 09/24/2019 07:24 pm
Is it any coincidence this is happening at the same time one of the inspector generals is expected to report his findings, the DOJ investigation of democratic wrongdoing is going on and Biden’s own Ukraine dealings are coming under scrutiny?
West Coast GrammaPosted: Tue, 09/24/2019 07:37 pm
An inquiry is an inquiry, nothing more. If there is smoke but no blaze, then the inquiry will show that, and articles of impeachment will not be drawn up. The House is doing no more to the president than he was asking the president of Ukraine to do to the Bidens. In fact, what he did was a notch up, because it was a foreign government. At least ours is in-house. No matter how much one hates the Democrats, they are not foreigners. They are all American citizens, duly elected, following the Constitution, which is the law of the land. The president was apparently asking the head of a foreign government to investigate an American citizen who happens to be running for president against him. If there was nothing wrong in that, then there's nothing for him to fear.
Cyborg3Posted: Tue, 09/24/2019 10:03 pm
The Democrats show themselves to be petty two faced monsters who will shield their own from gross illegalities while they probe the president looking for anything they can spin into an appearance of wrongdoing! Now Trump has every right to investigate the illegalities of Biden. The Obama administration was a racket to enrich themselves at the expense of our government- real illegalities! Biden threatened Ukraine to withhold a billion in aid money if they continued to investigate his sons company where the kid was making over $100,000 per month. Do you honestly believe this to be legal West Coast Gamma? How can you in a straight face say that there is not an appearance of impropriety here? And Biden threaten Ukraine to take away aid if they didn’t quit investigating his son! We even have a video of Biden bragging about it!
https://www.wsj.com/video/opinion-joe-biden-forced-ukraine-to-fire-prosecutor-for-aid-money/C1C51BB8-3988-4070-869F-CAD3CA0E81D8.html
Now what exactly has Trump done wrong? Is he threatening Ukraine so he will enrich his son? No! As President, Trump has broad latitude to withhold aid to a country and the whistle blower act was never meant to be used so a low level partisan could hamstring the president. Sadly, the Democrats have no integrity and will use anything to attack Trump. This impeachment is a circus meant only to attack Trump, where the Democrats look foolish and crazy - just like the Russian Collusion Narrative! One of Trump’s hallmark campaign promises was to make America great again and one method was re-evaluating the aid given to our allies. Trump has shut off aid to countries before and will continue in the future. The assumption that Trump was threatening Ukraine to give the goods on Biden doesn’t even make rational sense, because Biden would be a gift for Trump to run against. It is not to Trump’s benefit to see Biden removed from the political race. Trump would have every right though to investigate Ukrainian corruption where aid is not going to the purposes that it was intended. Even the investigation of Biden for illegal activities would be fair game for Trump to do as President of the United States. Obama investigated Trump Internationally while he was campaigning for president but ironically he did not have valid reasons, which the Russian Collusion investigation revealed!
XionPosted: Tue, 09/24/2019 07:49 pm
If there's one thing Democrats hate, it's democracy.
The previous administration investigated and wiretapped an opposing candidate. They called for his impeachment before he took office. They called for impeaching the Supreme Court nominee even before he was named. They wanted to impeach him again based on a witness who didn't remember anything. Now they want to impeach the president again over second hand evidence which they have not even seen.
FuzzyfacePosted: Tue, 09/24/2019 10:08 pm
And people say Pelosi is a moderate.