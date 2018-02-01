Pedestrian bridge collapses at Florida college, killing several

Multiple people died and others remained trapped Thursday afternoon when a pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University. The 950-ton structure just opened for use Saturday at the Miami campus. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alejandro Camacho told CBS News there were multiple fatalities and five to six vehicles crushed. There is still an unknown number of people trapped underneath the bridge. “We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge,” school officials said in a statement. “At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information. We are working closely with authorities and first responders on the scene.” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident. Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he planned to arrive at the scene this evening to meet with local officials. Florida International University students are currently on spring break.