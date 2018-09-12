Peace on the Korean Peninsula?

NORTH KOREA: North and South Korea heads of state said they would turn the Korean Peninsula into a “land of peace without nuclear weapons and nuclear threats.” North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to permanently abolish key missile facilities in the presence of foreign experts—a crucial verification requirement. In a statement Wednesday morning, Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in also agreed to bid to co-host the 2032 Olympic Games.

YEMEN: Houthi authorities, who receive backing from Iran, are targeting Baha’i believers with apostasy and espionage charges—baseless accusations threatening religious minorities.

GUATEMALA: The case of an 8-year-old boy from Guatemala—one of more than 400 children who remain separated from their parents three months after a federal judge ordered U.S. immigration authorities to reunite them—could involve a risky legal defense. The family attorney wants to turn in the boy’s father, an evangelical Christians who says he is threatened by drug gangs, in hopes the family might win asylum.

NIGERIA: Boko Haram militants have killed a Red Cross midwife they kidnapped six months ago.

IRAN: The U.S-Iranian relationship once had a lot to offer both sides—and could, with care, not coddling, again.

ISRAEL: With chickens and water, Jews prepared at sundown Tuesday for Yom Kippur. Flights, news coverage, and other activities shut down in Israel on this holiest day for Jewish believers, the Day of Atonement.

