Paying abortion bills

Insufficient compensation
Tens of thousands of people whom the Japanese government forcibly sterilized stand to receive about $29,000 each in compensation. From 1948 until 1996, officials carried out a program to sterilize the mentally and physically handicapped, those with behavioral problems, or those with the now-curable disease leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologized for the discrimination “from the bottom of my heart.” Some of the affected people, however, see the apology as insufficient and the payment as an insult. —S.G.
A driver for life
A college student seeking an abortion turned to the ride-sharing site Uber for a ride to the nearest Planned Parenthood, but when the driver discovered he was taking her to get an abortion, he declined to complete the trip. He offered to take her back, but she chose instead to stay at the gas station where he stopped and to call a cab. She posted on Reddit that she complained to the police, Uber, and later to a local law firm. Uber responded that it banned the man from working for it. —S.G.
Awake
After 27 years in a minimally conscious state (slightly more awake than a coma), a woman in the United Arab Emirates awoke last year and was able to return home, her family announced last week. She is still in a wheelchair but can now interact with others, her neurologist at Bad Aibling clinic in southern Germany told DW. “We felt we needed to share the story to give people going through the same or similar experiences hope,” said her son, Omar. —S.G.