Paying abortion bills

Nearly two dozen pro-abortion states got their way last week, at least temporarily, when a federal judge blocked pro-life updates to Title X of the Public Health Service Act.

In February, the Trump administration clarified Title X regulations to keep federal family planning funds from going to facilities that include an abortion center or refer women for abortions. U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian of the Eastern District of Washington State ruled Thursday that plaintiffs “submitted substantial evidence of harm” under the updates, which were scheduled to take effect Friday.

Rachel Morrison, an attorney with Americans United for Life, said in a statement that the 19-page “sweeping nationwide injunction” simply sided with the plaintiffs without systematically listing relevant facts or arguments.

“The order did not grapple with any of the government’s responses, rejecting them in a single sentence as ‘dismissive, speculative, and not based on any evidence presented,’” she said, pointing to the 1991 Rust v. Sullivan Supreme Court case that upheld similar Title X rules and said the judge made little mention of it.

Other pro-life advocates agreed. Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, called the updates a commonsense move: “The new Title X regulations are in line with the original vision for the Title X program. That vision did not include abortion, which is neither healthcare nor preventative family planning.”

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat whose administration joined at least 21 other states in filing a suit against the rules, called the ruling a major victory. “Today we are proud to be keeping women’s health care secure in all 50 states,” he said in a statement. “We won’t stop fighting until this unconscionable policy is defeated for good.”

Mark Miloscia, director of the Family Policy Institute of Washington, criticized Bastian for making such a broad decision. “We’re extremely disappointed that a district judge made a ruling—a wrong ruling—that affects the entire nation,” he told The Washington Post. “We support family planning, but not giving it through agencies that kill the unborn.”

On Tuesday, a federal judge in Oregon issued a similar ruling that only applied in that state. U.S. District Judge Michael McShane said he did not want to set national healthcare policy.

It’s unclear whether the U.S. Department of Justice will appeal Bastian’s ruling, but Justice Department spokeswoman Kelly Laco told The New York Times on Friday that “a single district judge should not go beyond the parties before the court in an attempt to block executive branch actions. The Department of Justice’s position is supported by long-standing Supreme Court precedent and should be upheld.”