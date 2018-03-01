Paul vote pushes Pompeo through committee

Mike Pompeo squeaked by with a favorable recommendation from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which voted Monday night 10-9 in favor of the current CIA director succeeding Rex Tillerson as secretary of state. A last-minute switch by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., made the difference. Paul said earlier he would vote against Pompeo, but he changed his mind after talking with President Donald Trump, who reassured him that Pompeo agrees the Iraq war was a mistake and U.S. troops should withdraw from Afghanistan. The nomination will now advance to the full Senate, where Pompeo appears to have enough votes for confirmation. Two Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Joe Donnelly of Indiana, said Monday they would support him.