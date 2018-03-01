Paul vote pushes Pompeo through committee
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 4/24/18, 11:14 am
Mike Pompeo squeaked by with a favorable recommendation from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which voted Monday night 10-9 in favor of the current CIA director succeeding Rex Tillerson as secretary of state. A last-minute switch by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., made the difference. Paul said earlier he would vote against Pompeo, but he changed his mind after talking with President Donald Trump, who reassured him that Pompeo agrees the Iraq war was a mistake and U.S. troops should withdraw from Afghanistan. The nomination will now advance to the full Senate, where Pompeo appears to have enough votes for confirmation. Two Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Joe Donnelly of Indiana, said Monday they would support him.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
Brendan BossardPosted: Tue, 04/24/2018 01:47 pm
How did Sen. Paul get through the entire hearing unsure about Pompeo's thinking about Iraq and Afghanistan, then suddenly become sure after one conversation with the President? Is Pompeo the effective communicator that he needs to be in order to be a successful Secretary of State? Hmmmm...
AlanEPosted: Tue, 04/24/2018 03:31 pm
Brendan, the old aphorism about not wanting to see how law and sausage are made probably applies here, too. ;-)
GEORGE MURRAYPosted: Tue, 04/24/2018 03:34 pm
I have a feeling the president made an "offer that he couldn't refuse."
Big JimPosted: Tue, 04/24/2018 03:45 pm
Probably promised him a bridge or other such project in Kentucky.