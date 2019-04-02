Patriots win lowest scoring Super Bowl ever

The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII Sunday night in Atlanta, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. The two teams were among the NFL’s highest-scoring offenses during the regular season, but their title game matchup resulted in the lowest scoring Super Bowl ever.

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman took home MVP honors after catching 10 passes for 141 yards. “We didn’t get to do too much—it was a hard-fought game,” he said afterward. “But we got away with the win. That’s all that matters.”

New England’s victory tied the Pittsburgh Steelers’ record for the most Super Bowl titles at six, and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, 41, became the first player in history to play on six Super Bowl–winning teams. The Rams’ biggest highlight of the night was punter Johnny Hekker’s Super Bowl–record, 65-yard punt.