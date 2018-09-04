Patrick Reed’s steady play earns green jacket

Brash but confident Patrick Reed held off two fierce competitors Sunday to win the Masters, his first major championship. The 27-year-old, known as “Captain America” for his fearless play for the United States in golf’s Ryder Cup competition, was steady down the stretch on the always tough Augusta National course to finish one stroke ahead of Rickie Fowler and two strokes in front of former Masters champion Jordan Spieth. Reed, who started the day with a three-stroke lead, shot a final round 71 to finish the tournament at 15 under par. Fowler closed with a 67, while Spieth, who was nine shots down at the start of the day, fired a 64, one shot off the course record. A birdie by Fowler on the final hole forced Reed to make par on No. 18 to avoid a playoff, and he calmly two-putted for the victory. “I knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Reed said. “It’s just a way of God basically saying, ‘Let’s see if you have it.’ Everyone knows you have it physically with the talent. But do you have it mentally? Can you handle the ups and downs throughout the round?” Reed played collegiately at nearby Augusta State, leading the Georgia school to two NCAA titles.