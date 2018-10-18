Path to Harvard stays steeper for some

Harvard University has prevailed in a lawsuit against its acceptance policies, but the court proceedings revealed obvious bias in how the Ivy League school makes admissions decisions.

A group of Asian American students filed the suit in 2014 claiming Harvard unfairly rejected them because of their race. In a ruling last week, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs said the university’s system is “not perfect” but that alone did not make it unconstitutional. Burroughs said she found no evidence of racial animus or that any admissions decisions were negatively affected by an applicant’s Asian American identity.

“Race conscious admissions will always penalize to some extent the groups that are not being advantaged by the process,” she wrote. “But this is justified by the compelling interest in diversity and all the benefits that flow from a diverse college population.”

Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), a nonprofit organization that supports litigation aimed at ending affirmative action policies, represented the plaintiffs, whose names were not disclosed in court. SFFA also represented Abigail Fisher, who sued the University of Texas at Austin in 2012. Fisher, who is white, claimed she was rejected due to illegal racial balancing in the school’s admissions process. In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 4-3 to uphold the university’s use of race in admissions.

For the Harvard case, SFFA analyzed six years of admissions data and found that Asian Americans had some of the highest academic records but the lowest admission rates compared with African American and Hispanic students, in particular. Asian Americans make up about one-quarter of Harvard’s student body. The school contends that without the ability to consider race in the application process, that number would likely double, potentially squeezing out not only qualified minority students, but also those who are white.

The trial scrutinized the “personal rating” section of the multifaceted admissions scorecard. While other areas of the scorecard feature well-defined criteria related to academics, extracurriculars, and athletics, the personal rating’s six-point scale depends on the individual admissions officer’s interpretation. The selections include “outstanding,” “bland or somewhat negative or immature,” or even “worrisome personal qualities.” In that area, Asian American applicants consistently underperformed compared with other races, which the plaintiffs’ lawyers argued demonstrated a serial pattern of illegal racial profiling by the university.

The plaintiffs and their supporters argue that Harvard has not seriously considered race-neutral alternatives to achieving diversity such as expanding financial aid, reducing legacy preferences, and more thoughtfully considering socioeconomic status.

Other parts of the trial demystified an admissions process that Harvard has long held in strict confidence. The documents submitted in the case revealed that a hefty donation can help secure a student’s spot at the vaunted institution.

The Harvard Crimson reported last year that emails shared during the trial described a secret “Dean’s Interest List” of prospective students connected to generous potential donors. The emails also included explicit exchanges between administrators and admissions officers that discussed admitting children of specific donors who might contribute substantially toward future buildings and valuable art collections.

“The public has long suspected that Harvard favors those who fund it,” wrote student journalists Delano R. Franklin and Samuel W. Zwickel during the trial. “But blatant examples like those presented Wednesday … rarely if ever become public knowledge.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Harvard and Yale for alleged civil rights violations of Asian Americans in their admissions policies.