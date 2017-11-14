Pastors distance themselves from Moore amid growing scandal
by Leigh Jones
Posted 11/14/17, 01:43 pm
At least three pastors are asking Roy Moore’s Senate campaign to remove their names from a letter of support posted Sunday on the personal Facebook page of Moore’s wife. Kayla Moore posted the letter amid the growing scandal over accusations from five women that Moore pursued them when they were teenagers and he was a district attorney in his early 30s. One accuser, Leigh Corfman, told The Washington Post in a story published Thursday she was 14 years old when Moore took her to his home, gave her alcohol, and kissed her on one occasion and undressed and inappropriately touched her on a second visit. Another woman, Beverly Young Nelson, came forward Monday to accuse Moore of sexual abuse. The letter of support, supposedly signed by 50 Alabama pastors, calls Moore an “immovable rock in the culture wars.” Moore’s campaign originally released the letter earlier this year, and two pastors said no one checked with them recently to see if they still supported him. Tijuanna Adetunji of the Fresh Anointing House of Worship in Montgomery, Ala., said she didn’t give permission to have her name used, and Thad Endicott of Heritage Baptist Church in Opelika, Ala., said he no longer supported Moore. George Grant, pastor of Parish Presbyterian Church in Franklin, Tenn., said no one asked him to sign the letter and insisted as a Tennessean he had no desire for involvement in Alabama politics. Moore is the Republican nominee in a Dec. 12 special election in Alabama to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated when President Donald Trump appointed former Sen. Jeff Sessions as U.S. attorney general. Sessions on Tuesday said he had no reason to doubt Moore’s accusers. Earlier Tuesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., became the latest Republican leader to urge Moore to drop out of the race.
GracedPosted: Tue, 11/14/2017 03:07 pm
This is the first time I've seen reporting that said the letter was originally written earlier. That is an important fact overlooked everywhere else. Thanks, World.
beep523Posted: Tue, 11/14/2017 04:14 pm
It was reported by both ALdotcom and Fox News that at least one of the accusers worked for the Hiliary Clinton campaign throughout 2016 as an interpreter. That could be motive enough to try to discredit him. He is being found guilty before any of the accusations have been proven. Have we forgotten the women who came forth in the last days of the 2016 campaign to accuse President Trump of attacks, only to be discredited by eyewitnesses that said it didn't happen? And the last person the RINO's in Congress want is another far right Republican. I think there is plenty of motive to pressure him to step down. Any Christian should take seriously the words of Jesus saying "Let him who is without sin cast the first stone." I am not an Alabama resident, but I am wary of any attack on any Republican simply because it has been the mode of operation of the left for a very long time.
Cyborg3Posted: Tue, 11/14/2017 11:48 pm
As I supported Roy Moore in defense of these allegations of sexual misconduct, I thought I had better listen closely to the new allegations. Listening to Rush this afternoon he said something profound at the time that I did not fully comprehend: "If they cannot get Judge Roy Moore on the latest round of accusations, you bet they will be back with charges of rape." I should say this quote is my memory of Rush's quote with some wording variations, I am sure. I remembered hearing a little bit of the press conference and what was odd was the fact that the lady was crying so I went back and watched the full press conference. It just felt a little bit odd that a grown woman, who was not even raped, would express so much emotion after 40 years when the accusation was that Roy Moore reached over in the truck and locked it and put his arm around her forcing her head down wanting her to perform sexual acts on him. Beverly refused and Roy supposedly opened the door pushing her out to the ground. Oh, yes in there somewhere Roy supposedly groped her breasts. Would this event inspire such an emotional response after all these years. Sure it would be scary but were not those tears crocodile tears? But could I be so jaded to think such things? There was something odd about it still. Possibly she was extremely traumatized by it all but then it hit me. Early on she was dogmatic that she was a Trump supporter and had no political axe to grind. But then it hit me. Why would an emotional distraught women who was supposedly groped by a powerful man, support Trump who was recorded talking about groping women? This does not add up! We must support Judge Roy Moore and not let him be taken out by Democrats whose goal it is to destroy Christians! I challenge you to go back and look at the video of the press conference!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DLPyYOjjIXw
CaptTeePosted: Tue, 11/14/2017 10:57 pm
There is no scandal, unless you count Christians buying into lies.
This is all political theater, by the Democrats and Establishmnet Republicans trying to destroy a Conservative Christian.
Cyborg3Posted: Tue, 11/14/2017 11:19 pm
You nailed it CaptTee!