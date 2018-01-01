Passenger plane crashes near Havana

A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from José Martí International Airport in Havana on Friday with 104 passengers and nine crew members on board, Cuban media reported. The plane came to rest in a farm field where firefighters sprayed the charred fuselage with hoses. There was no immediate word on casualties, but an official on the scene said there appeared to be few survivors. The plane was headed to the eastern Cuba city of Holguín when it crashed between the airport in southern Havana and the nearby town of Santiago de las Vegas.